Highmark, Penn State Health to open new primary care clinic in East Pennsboro Township

EAST PENNSBORO TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — People in Cumberland County will soon have a new place to see a doctor.

The Highmark Health and Penn State Health facility is located on Center Street in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

It’ll provide primary care, testing and specialty services for its patients

“We transformed what used to be an employee clinic into a primary care practice that will service both Highmark employees and the general public,” said Brian Rinker, market president, Eastern Pa. Highmark Inc.

The new clinic opens Monday.