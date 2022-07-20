HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Highmark Wholecare and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are working together to promote the importance of eating healthy.

Highmark Wholecare staff toured the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Harrisburg branch on July 20 and helped get ingredients ready for the food bank’s cooking classes.

The classes teach people how to make healthier meals with the food available at the food bank.

“We are seeing a rise in the amount of people who need our help, and we want folks to know that we’re providing healthy food, so fresh produce and dairy and meats and frozen vegetables and fruits, all of the things that folks like to get in the grocery store,” said Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Highmark and the food bank have two more events, aimed towards giving out healthy meals to families in need, planned for this summer.