HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — Highspire Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman who suffers from depression, bipolar, and schizoaffective disorder.

Police say 39-year-old Sheila Renee Wanda was last seen on Sunday, April 26, wearing blue jeans, a pink or purple shirt, and a light pink zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

If anyone has any information of Sheila Renee Wanda’s whereabouts, please contact the Highspire Police Department at (717) 558-6900.