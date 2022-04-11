HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — It is National Work Zone Awareness Week. It’s meant to raise awareness about the importance of safe driving in work zones.

On Monday, people who work on highways got safety training in Hummelstown. The company called Flagger Force held the training. PennDOT hires these flaggers to keep traffic moving safely in construction zones.

“We see quite a bit of excessive speed through work zones, at times, people are disobeying traffic signals including our stop-slow paddles,” vice-president of risk and safety, Luke Lazar said.

In 2020, there were 857 fatalities in work zones nationwide.