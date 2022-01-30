Historic Boiling Springs mill turned apartment building burns overnight

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials with Cumberland County dispatch tell abc27 a call came in around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night saying the Boiling Springs Mill was on fire. The fire is now under control.

Cumberland County Fire responded to the scene along with other fire departments in the area. Upon arrival, crews found a deck in the back of the building on fire and flames through the roof of the building.

All ten residents were safely evacuated from the building along with a pet cat. The American Red Cross of Greater PA is also on scene.

“We gathered everyone over here to the ambulance to keep warm and we transported them down to our fire station to be warm in there and they could get the information from Red Cross,” said Chief Tim Yingst of the Citizens Fire Company.

Our Central Pennsylvania Chapter Disaster Action Team is en route to a multi-family fire affecting an estimated 15 units in the 100 Block of Bucher Hill Road in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County.

Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/TcssVVWZUB — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) January 30, 2022

Yingst said they did run into one problem while putting out the fire. The water supply hydrant was frozen so they had to use flares to unfreeze it. This delayed water for 10 minutes.

The eight-unit historic mill converted into apartment homes has been a landmark in the area since 1785.

