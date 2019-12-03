Historic Civil War house being restored for visitors

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg has a rich history and soon you can delve more into its past. A historic house is being restored so you can learn about its role in the Civil War.

Partial demolition work is set to begin Tuesday on the Warfield House, which is expected to be restored and ready for visitors by the summer.

“The story that it tells, I think is so important for visitors to have an understanding of. That it was really a priority for us to take this property and turn that clock back as much as we can, to what the Warfields would have known,” said Christopher Gwinn, chief of interpretation and education at Gettysburg National Military Park.

The Warfields owned the house near the intersection of Millerstown Road and Southwest Confederate Avenue during the Civil War. The family fled right before the Battle of Gettysburg.

“The Warfields are African American, and they live only 10 miles from the Mason Dixon Line and Maryland, up until 1864 is a slave state,” Gwinn said.

Confederate troops occupied the Warfields’ property and launched attacks against Union troops. The Warfields returned after the battle to their damaged home and sold it soon after. The house has been privately owned since the 1990s until the Park Service acquired it. Since then, it’s been used for storage, but that’s all about to change.

“The plan is to take that structure, remove all those modern additions, and get it down to that original 1.5 story stone structure,” Gwinn said.

By the summer, the Park Service says it should be ready for visitors.

“We can even for a moment, kind of put you in their shoes and open up a lens to their world,” Gwinn said.

The first phase of this demolition work will take about three weeks and does not expect to cause road closures.