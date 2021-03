CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic Cumberland County home has been moved. On Tuesday, crews were able to get the Enola Miller house down the street.

The landmark is the oldest house known to exist in East Pennsboro Township, originally built in 1841.

The 430-ton stone home was relocated to First and Miller Street — only 1,300 feet from its original location.

abc27 was on the scene and learned more about the process of moving an old and heavy building.