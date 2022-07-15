CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lights, smoke machines, and actors will bring the story of the Civil War ransoming and burning of Chambersburg to life on Saturday. The retelling of the burning and rebirth of Chambersburg began in this form in 2011, but the event that it recounts happened more than a century ago.

In the early morning hours of July 30, 1864, Confederate Brigadier General John McCausland came to Chambersburg and demanded a ransom in retribution for destruction committed by Union forces led by Major General David Hunter in the Shenandoah Valley, explained Janet Pollard, executive director of the Franklin County Visitors Bureau. If the ransom wasn’t paid, the town would be burned.

Chambersburg is situated near the Mason-Dixon line, which has come to be known as a borderline between the North and the South in the United States. The town was a transportation hub with railways being used to transport troops and supplies, Pollard said.

Chambersburg, targeted partly for its location and partly for Union actions it was associated with, was already worn down after a raid led by J.E.B. Stuart in 1862, which destroyed parts of the Cumberland Valley Railroad, and troops coming through the area for the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863, explained Pollard.

When McCausland ordered Chambersburg to pay $100,000 in gold or $500,000 in Yankee currency, they could not round up the ransom, and Union troops were getting close, so McCausland ordered the Confederate soldiers to burn the town.

Between about 8 and 11 a.m., more than 500 buildings were destroyed and about 2,000 people lost their homes in the burning, Polland said. An estimated $1.7 million of damage in the currency of that time resulted from the burning.

“The amazing part of this is that Chambersburg is a thriving community today. It came out of the ashes of destruction and rebuilt,” said Pollard. “Every day we live in — and people come and visit — a town that just decided, ‘We can’t change this. We’re going to dust ourselves off, and we’re going to do what we need to do to get back.'”

An annual reenactment during Chambersburg’s Market Day Street Festival recreates the historical ransoming and burning of the town as well as its rebirth. “Those people recognized that they needed to move forward, and it’s a tribute to the perseverance of the human spirit,” Pollard said.

Saturday’s event includes Civil War walking tours, a corn hole tournament, kids activities, and an a cappella competition leading up to the reenactment, which starts at 9 p.m.

The reenactment includes around 15 actors portraying people who were in the town in 1864 with dialogue scripted using original source materials, Pollard explained. Although the burning happened in the morning, the reenactment takes place at night with a light show and smoke machines simulating the burning of the town.

The 2022 Chambersburg ransoming, burning, and rebirth living history demonstration is on Saturday, July 16.