EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred during the evening hours of Saturday, July 2.

Police say that the accident occurred around 10:16 p.m. at the Ephrata Borough Grater Park at 300 Cocalico Street. Officers discovered a light pole at the park was knocked over with damage to the pole, the light, and the base.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Surveillance footage shows that the driver of a light-colored gray, silver or tan Toyota Tundra struck the pole with the front passenger quarter panel and door, which knocked the light pole to the ground.

The vehicle should have damage to its front passenger quarter panel, and door and missing a portion of its passenger door “Tundra” name plate.

Courtesy of Ephrata PD

Courtesy of Ephrata PD

Courtesy of Ephrata PD

Ephrata Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the vehicle and or suspect driver. If anyone has information please contact Sgt. Schmitt with the Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611 or by leaving a tip here.