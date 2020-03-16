Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course suspend racing operations

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) Live thoroughbred racing will be suspended temporarily starting 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 17.

The announcement was made by Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course who also previously announced the temporary closure of all gaming operations at Penn National.

Updates will be available as they come.

Gov. Tom Wolf extended a shutdown order to the entire state of Pennsylvania in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, he said Monday.

Wolf had already called for nonessential government offices to close and nonessential business activity to end in four heavily populated southeastern Pennsylvania counties.

On Monday, he extended that order to the rest of the state.

“This isn’t a decision that I take lightly at all,” Wolf said. “It’s one I’m making because medical experts believe it’s the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed.”

In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney ordered a halt to all nonessential business activity and city government operations for two weeks in the city of 1.6 million people.

In issuing the order, Kenney asked that residents and businesses observe the restrictions, and said he understood that it could have devastating effects on them.

“We are aware that this will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly,” Kenney said in an address from City Hall.

His administration said essential businesses include grocery stores, banks, gas stations, big box stores, pharmacies and hardware stores, or stores that sell a range of consumer goods.

Restaurants and bars in Philadelphia cannot have dine-in service, but can still offer takeout and delivery options.

The order reflects a move Gov. Tom Wolf has made in Philadelphia’s four heavily populated suburban counties, where most cases of COVID-19 have been found.

Meanwhile, courts around the state are increasingly closing down and

Pennsylvania’s number of cases continued growing Monday, exceeding 75, according to the state Department of Health.







