Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to reopen Friday

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course announced it is reopening its doors Friday 9 a.m., just as Dauphin County enters the green phase of Gov. Wolf’s gradual reopening plan.

The casino voiced its excitement in reopening and also provided details for how it is operating and trying to minimize risk for guests.

“We are very excited to reopen Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course on Friday, June 19th, at 9:00 a.m.,” vice president and general manager Dan Ihm said in a press release. “While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority.

“With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions. Our returning team members will be trained on these procedures and our guests will see reminder signage about them throughout the property.”

New protocols include, but are not limited to, the following:

Gaming floor capacity will be limited to no more than 50% of maximum occupancy.

Floor decals and signage will be in place to promote social distancing

Table game seating will be limited, and slot machines will be adjusted to meet social distancing.

Live music, entertainment, convention, and banquet services will continue to be suspended.

Large drawings, tournaments, or special events will not be held.

Restaurant offerings will be limited and provided by The Eatery.

Final Cut, Epic Buffet, Mountain View, Skybox, Paddock Café, Homestretch, and Main Event venues will remain closed, as well as the poker room, Top Golf, H-Lounge, and valet.

Health and safety measures will also be implemented:

Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and undergo health screenings each day, which includes temperature checks, prior to shifts.

Guests will be required to wear masks and fulfill a health screening prior to entry.

Slot machines and table games will be regularly and thoroughly cleaned throughout the day.

Sanitizer stations will be installed on the casino floor and available throughout the facility.

A fog machine will be used to disinfect and sanitize the property every night.

The casino will be closed every day from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for deep cleaning.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support, patience, and understanding from our customers through these unprecedented times, and can’t wait to welcome them back on Friday,” Ihm said.

Casino hours will be from 7 a.m. – 3 a.m. daily. Additional information on the casino and its reopening plan can be found here.