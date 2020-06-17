Hollywood Casino opening Friday: An inside look at new safety measures

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County enters the green phase on Friday, which is when Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course will reopen.

It will be a different gambling experience, including having to wear a mask at the casino, but employees and customers are excited to go back.

Casinos are an industry with a lot of cards and chips to handle, in addition to buttons to press. They’re all possible ways to transmit Covid-19, but Hollywood Casino is making sure safety measures are in place.

“If you chose to take a hand sanitizer wipe and wipe down the machine, you can do that. We have team members walking the floor daily doing sanitizing of all tables, all touch points, slot machines,” said Dan Ihm, vice president and general manager.

Ihm said more than 500 employees have a job again, and that’s just the first phase of reopening.

“About 100 machines will have plexiglass in between the machines. All the other machines, for social distancing purposes, will have chairs separated, so every other chair,” he said.

Far less than 50% of the casino will be full, following protocols from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

“These casinos are following those to the ‘T’ and you need to protect not only yourself but the other fellow patrons, so just be courteous when you come into the casinos,” said Doug Harbach, director of communications for the Pennsyvlania Gaming Control Board.

Plexiglass barriers will be at the open restaurants, bars and customer service areas. As for table games, dealers will wear face shields.

“We’ll have about 31 tables open, which is about 60% of our total tables,” Ihm said. “It’ll be every other table that will be open and there’s only three spots at each table.”

The casino opens friday at 9 a.m. And will be closed every day from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for deep cleaning.

