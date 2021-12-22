Home-invasion turns violent in Adams County; one dead, two injured

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a home invasion that took place in the 900 block of Green Spring Road in Berwick Township, Adams County that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

A little after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, police say they received a bunch of calls about a man who they believed was Steven David Shaffer, 54, trying to enter homes along the block. They say he was also banging on cars.

Shaffer then entered the home of a married couple in their 70s through their front door. Shaffer then began to assault the husband, who told his wife to go get a firearm from a bedroom. The wife was followed by Shaffer and assaulted by his fists before the husband retrieved the gun and shot Shaffer multiple times.

According to the Wednesday afternoon press conference, Shaffer died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

The husband went by ambulance to York Hospital and the wife was flown by helicopter and remains in critical condition.

“She certainly needs a lot of our thoughts and prayers this time of year. Very unfortunate incident for a married couple in their 70s just trying to enjoy their day,” said PSP Crime Section Commander Lieutenant Mark Magyar during the press conference.

Magyar said he believes the wife’s injuries, though critical, are not life threatening. The husband is in stable condition, Police are not yet releasing their names. They said Shaffer lived nearby but did not seem to know or target them personally.

An autopsy on Shaffer is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 23.

