Homemade face masks being made amid supply shortage

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — With shortages of masks nationwide, many people are learning how to make their own to help healthcare workers stay safe.

That includes one York County man using his sewing machine for the benefit of him and his co-workers.

Several years ago, Gregg Peterson, uncle of abc27’s Alex Peterson, decided to make bow ties for his niece’s wedding. He became so successful, even selling them on eBay.

But he’s not looking to make a profit right now. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, he’s decided to transition his talents to make face masks.

Masks are in high demand and for doctors and nurses who desperately need them, inventory is getting low.

Peterson works for the food service company Sodexo at Manor Care in York.

“We’re the dietary department and we handle all the food for residents,” Peterson said.

To stay safe themselves and to keep others safe, they wear face masks.

Peterson says they go through a lot, but he also wants to make sure healthcare workers on the front lines battling COVID-19 have supplies they need.

That’s why he’s sewing masks for his family and co-workers.

“I thought, I know how to sew, and if I can make some out of cotton, which would be able to be reused by washing them, it’d help take some of the stress off of the other departments,” Peterson said.

Peterson has already made two dozen face masks and he plans to keep making more.

He encourages anyone who knows how to sew to make masks for those who need them.