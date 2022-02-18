Homeowner, dogs shot in South Annville Township

SOUTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — South Annville Township Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

According to a press release, around 8 a.m., two masked suspects entered the residence on 3rd Avenue in Palm City. The suspects got into an altercation with the homeowner. During the incident, one of the suspects shot the homeowner twice.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

During this time, one of the family dogs also got shot by one of the suspects. Both suspects then fled the scene, were chased by another family dog. This dog is also believed to be shot and the dog has not yet been located.

The two suspects fled the area in an occupied black SUV, which may have out-of-state license plates.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. The one dog is also expected to survive as well.

Police believe that this was a targeted shooting and there is no danger to anyone else in the area.

If anyone has any information about this incident should contact the South Annville Police at 717-867-1003.