HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today’s hometown heroes are thanking and celebrating Harrisburg teachers and staff with lunch and sweet drinks.

Milo’s Tea company made a stop at Camp Curtain Academy to provide lunch and carafes, one of the company’s sweet teas, to staff and faculty. This is part of the “Milo’s Makes a Difference” campaign that celebrates the hard work and dedication of the school district’s 900 teachers, administrators and staff.

“As we we’re looking around at our markets and things like that we saw Harrisburg we have some representatives and some representatives here who see the hard work these teachers put in everyday and they wanted to do something kind and generous and we thought this was the perfect place to do it,” said Kate Lindsay of Milo’s Tea.

In addition to the sweet tea, employees enjoyed sandwiches, salads and cookies from Panera Bread.