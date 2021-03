A closeup of the custom rims on a modern sports car with plenty of copyspace. Shallow depth of field.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Heroes are holding a drive-by donation drive in York County.

The Junior ROTC program at Red Land High School is collecting items to put in their “I Care” bags, which will go to 400 homeless people in the Midstate area.

They need hygiene products, blankets, ponchos, masks, hats and gloves.

Those items can be dropped off during the drive-by event on Friday, March 12, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.