YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pepino arrived at the York County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) nearly a year ago. Now, she finally has a family after 350 days of waiting.

When Pepino showed up at the York County SPCA she only had one thing going against her, she couldn’t be in a home with other animals. After almost a year of waiting, Pepino finally met Jim and Candance, who instantly fell in love and adopted her.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The York County SPCA has no time limit on animals and will provide care as long as it takes to find a new home.