(WHTM) — Susan’s Treasures is celebrating 25 years of business by giving back to local charities.

The West Shore market shopping spot that features American companies, artisans and more is thanking customers and the community by supporting three non-profits; Andrew’s Gift, Peyton Walker Foundation and Highmark’s Caring Place.

“Right now, we have a t-shirt. Our anniversary t-shirt we created. All the proceeds go to the Highmark Caring Place,” says Susan Bonsall, singer/Susan’s Treasures.