LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn Manor High School student Kate Nikolaus is being honored as this week’s hometown hero.

Nikolaus submitted the winning design for the Center for Traffic Safety’s billboard contest that was held among Lancaster County students.

Nikolaus’ message is simple, “Keep Your Eyes on the Road.”

State Farm sponsors the contest and awarded Nikolaus with $100. Penn Manor High School also received a $1,000 mini-grant.