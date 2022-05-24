HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate hosted “working animal appreciation day” at the state capitol complex to recognize and honor police and military dogs, search and rescue dogs/horses, service dogs and therapy animals.

Terri Heck, President of the Pennsylvania State Working Animal Foundation, said, “Today is an opportunity for state legislature and for the public to learn more about working animals. We are blessed with 24 agencies here.”

Earlier this month, the state Senate approved May 24 as “State Working Animal Day.”