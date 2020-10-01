Homicide investigation in Hampden Township

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday night, Hampden Township Police were dispatched to the Admirals Quay development for a possible homicide.

Responding officers found a deceased male in one of the townhomes. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police believe it was not a random event and thus there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

The Hampden Township Police Department is working with the Cumberland County DA’s office at the Cumberland County Coroners Office in the investigation.

We will update when more information in the investigation is released.