Homicide trial begins in death of woman found at scrapyard

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Trial has begun for a man accused of having killed a woman whose body was found hanging in a refrigerated trailer parked at an eastern Pennsylvania scrapyard almost nine years ago.

Fifty-three-year-old James Bidwell of Tobyhanna is accused of having killed 27-year-old Kristen Wagner, whose body was found in June 2011 in the Stroud Townshp scrapyard. Investigators originally considered it a suicide but in 2016 charged Bidwell, who had been having an affair with the victim.

His attorney says the death actually was a suicide.

