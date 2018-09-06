Hope for a life worth living

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There is a walk to promote mental health and spread hope in Harrisburg this weekend. It's called the "Out of the Darkness". It's Saturday afternoon on City Island in Harrisburg. For details click here.

The people behind this walk hope it brings hope to those struggling and takes away the shame and stigma associated with mental illnesses. Experts say one in five people suffer from a mental illness each year.



Two friends are on a mission to take away shame for those struggling with suicide. Ashley McSweeney and Brandon Marsico have a lot in common. They're both healthy, happy and hopeful. "We've become 'family'" said Marsico. "Friends that became family."

Life hasn't always been this great for the duo. They've both overcome a lot of struggles. "It will be 13 years in October," said McSweeney. "13 years since I lost my mom to suicide. It was absolutely devastating losing her."

Marsico has his own struggles. "I first attempted suicide at a very young age". He was nine years old. "I just never felt 'quote-un-quote' normal." He attempted again at nineteen. "I remember feeling so lonely, worthless and hopeless. All the struggling going on in my mind telling me I'm not good enough".

Now the pair is on a mission to spread hope."I wanted to be a piece of the puzzle to make a difference." McSweeney continued "Because of losing her, I'm trying to add light to something so dark."



Marsico and McSweeney helped create the suicide prevention walk "Our of the Darkness". "I'm so hopeful for the walk this year," said Marsico.

"Just know you're not alone," said Marsico. Experts say one out of 5 individuals suffer from mental illness. If you're struggling, speak up. "Tell a friend, family member, confide in a co-worker," said Marsico. "Just reach out to someone". If you know someone struggling, say something. "Act like you're the only person that is going to reach out," said McSweeney. "Trust your gut."

They hope to start a conversation about mental illness."Making it okay to talk about, it's not seen as something dirty anymore" said McSweeney. "That people can get help and not feel ashamed." Talking and walking. "The fact that we can all be together in the open". Marsico continued "Out in public, walking city island and riverfront, [it's amazing]"

The 2.6-mile walk is Saturday afternoon on City Island. It's free but you do have to register. You can register online until noon Friday or register the day of the walk. To register online now click here.

The walk has raised more than $76,000 dollars so far. The money helps with suicide research, education, advocacy, and survivor outreach. Donations are accepted through December.

It's important to note, if you're struggling with suicide, reach out to friends, family or coworkers.

You can also anonymously call professionals for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).