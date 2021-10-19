Hope For The Warriors offering well-being transition workshop

(WHTM) — Hope For The Warriors is offering a free and virtual workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to help with service members and their well-being.

The Well-Being Transition Workshop is to help active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses to give tips and tricks in finding a framework to be successful after service.

Microsoft’s Eric Zu Hone, senior program manager, will also talk about the company’s Software and Systems Academy. And The Warrior-Scholar Project program manager Mike Lanpolsaen will lead a discussion on education benefits and opportunities for military service members and their families before or after transitioning out of service.

Hope For The Warriors’ financial social worker Michelle Pompos will also help provide insight on financial wellness and learning how to destress, budget and set goals for finances.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The workshop will be hosted on Zoom and those interested can register here by the end of the day Oct. 19.