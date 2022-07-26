UPPER FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple animals were rescued from a Cumberland County farm in an animal cruelty investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police say on July 22 they received a tip regarding malnourished horses at a small farm. Troopers responded and met with the owner’s son, who was left to care for the property while the owner was away.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

After receiving permission to search the property, Troopers say several animals were found to be malnourished and dehydrated with no access to water.

Three horses, a miniature horse, and a goat were seized and surrendered to Speranza Animal Rescue for care and housing.

State Police say the incident remains under investigation.