Hospital moves patients after moisture, mold spots found

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Chambersburg Hospital is dealing with spots of mold and weather-related moisture - and that means moving patients.

The hospital is blaming a very rainy summer.

Affected areas have been closed off to staff and patients while experts clean up, but the hospital had to move some patients to other facilities because so many rooms are off-limits.

The hospital said it wants to be transparent, proactive, and put patient safety first.