DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An afternoon house fire has displaced two residents and left one with minor injuries in Duncannon.

According to Perry County dispatch, the fire occurred at 3146 Susquehanna Trail just before 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at a single-family home in flames with the fire peaking at two alarms.

Two residents have been displaced with one suffering minor injuries to the neck. The Red Cross is assisting them at this time. A State Fire Marshall is investigating.