House Resolution introduced urging removal of Health Secretary Dr. Levine

HARRISBURG, P, (WHTM) — State Representative Russ Diamond is calling for the immediate resignation or removal of Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine through a House Resolution that was introduced Tuesday.

According to Diamond, the move is in response to the “horrific” handling of the department’s COVID-19 policy.

“Dr. Levine’s resistance to release data and her non-cooperation with co-workers, in this case a co-equal branch of government, would never be considered acceptable business management practices in the private sector,” said Diamond. “When lives were on the line in Pennsylvania, Levine did not sufficiently answer the call to public service and her duty to carry out appropriate control measures to limit the spread of disease in order to protect all Pennsylvanians. What makes matters worse is that we’re talking about the most vulnerable among us.”

According to Diamond, during the peak of COVID-19 Dr. Levine removed her mother from a Pennsylvania personal care home and checked her into a “premium hotel.” He says Levine did not reveal this information until she was questioned by reporters.

“For these reasons and more, I have introduced House Resolution 879. I ask my colleagues for their full support. Dr. Levine serves at the pleasure of Gov. Tom Wolf and I urge him to answer the heartbreak of thousands of Pennsylvanians, and widespread public calls for competence and transparency, by immediately removing Dr. Levine from the position of Pennsylvania’s secretary of Health, or demanding her resignation,” said Diamond.