House struck by bullet in Dauphin County Thursday night, police investigate

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police Department continues to investigate a report of shots fired Thursday night on the 500 block of Yale Street. The police reported to the scene just after 9 p.m. and found multiple expended rounds and one house that was struck by a bullet.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that it was an isolated incident rather than a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip at SwataraPolice.org.

