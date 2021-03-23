How a Mechanicsburg farm is using technology to heat their greenhouses without fossil fuels

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Threefold Farm in Mechanicsburg uses a climate battery to re-use the sun’s heat to operate their greenhouses, free of any fossil fuel use.

A climate battery is a little misleading – people tend to think of the typical battery that stores electricity that we use everyday. This is a little different – this battery stores thermal energy – taking excess heat generated from the sun and storing it underground, and then pumping the heat back into the greenhouse during the night when it tends to get colder.

Tim Clymer, Co-owner of Threefold Farm, says they specialize in growing “unusual” fruits. Some of the fruits they grow include: figs, pawpaws, kiwi berries, and persimmons. They prefer these fruits because they depend on less sprayings to be able to grow and produce fruit. All of their fruit is grown completely organically.

The farm is located at 1692 W Lisburn Rd in Mechanicsburg. Anyone interested in purchasing fruit from the farm can stop by when the fruit is in-season and ready to be picked. For hours and more information, click here to visit Threefold Farm’s website.