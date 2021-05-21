How a young student’s artwork is being featured in a unique way

SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local police department has a new design for one of its cars and it was created by an artist from the second grade.

Springettsbury Township police thought, who better to turn for a special design than the kids at Yorkshire Elementary School?

A contest was held for the students and the police department selected five finalists before Friday’s big reveal of the winner.

Tuleya McGovern won with her design featuring the phrase “The world needs love” over a red heart and colorful background.

“The world does need some love. It needs some grace and understanding,” Brian Wilbur, Springettsbury Twp. Police said. ‘What better message to have on the side of a police car to portrait that?”