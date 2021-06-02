How Lamar Advertising is celebrating Pride Month in York and Lancaster

(WHTM) — Next time you are out driving in York or Lancaster, look for one of the 11 digital billboards Lamar Advertising designed to express support for the LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month.

The “Love is Love” slogan will be featured on each billboard to encourage love, tolerance and respect for all as a part of Lamar’s nationwide campaign.

“At Lamar, we believe strongly in diversity, inclusion and working together with respect and tolerance for all,” Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, said. “In sharing a message of love and acceptance across the country through our digital billboards network, we proudly express our support for the LGBTQ+ community in the hopes that we can encourage the millions who see our billboards each and every day to treat everyone with kindness and respect.”