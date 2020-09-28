How local school districts are preparing for a potential COVID-19 surge

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the weekend, Penn Manor became the latest Lancaster County school district to have a case of COVID-19.

Most districts in Lancaster County have had at least one case of the coronavirus hit. Experts are still predicting there could be another surge of COVID-19 this fall. So, the question becomes how do districts prepare for that possibility?

Columbia Borough Superintendent Tom Strickler says his district plans on keeping a hybrid model for students. The superintendent acknowledged that his district has had a few cases of COVID-19, but he said there have been no major outbreaks.

“I think what’s working well is our staff, as well as our parents, are doing the pre-checks prior to coming to school,” Strickler said.

Strickler said the district will continue enforcing social distancing and mask wearing for students.

“I don’t think we change anything,” he said.

Other districts echoed similar sentiments that they don’t plan on changing much. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is not suggesting district change anything either.

In Lancaster County, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health works with the districts on coronavirus guidance.

If cases do spike and schools are forced to use all online learning, Ephrata Area Superintendent Dr. Brian Troop said schools will be ready.

“Our teachers have already been teaching towards online learners and structuring their curriculum to be delivered online,” he told abc27.

