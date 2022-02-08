How the child tax credit can affect Midstate households

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The sooner you file your taxes, the sooner eligible parents will get that money.

The Biden administration says there are about 193 billion dollars waiting for families, but they have to file their taxes to claim it.

Those funds come from the remains of the expanded child tax credit. The Biden administration estimates that roughly 58 million households would qualify for the child tax credit.

“If you are eligible to get the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit we want you to get those credits,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The child tax credit has been around for many years with an amount of $2,000 per child. Yet, that credit has been increased, $3,600 for children under the age of six.

“To me, this is a balance sheet decision. Invest in your children, it is the one investment we have always said both sides of the aisle all across America, that we believe that our children can bring about a better day. Well, it necessitates investing in them in their future,” United States Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) said.

Yet, some Republicans say there should be limits on who qualifies to receive the child tax credit.

“Lack of work requirements and insufficient means, it would be irresponsible,” United States Senator Rick Scott (R-Florida) said.

CPA Ben Bostic with Boyer & Ritter says for households here in the Midstate you have the opportunity to get the rest of your credit but you could see a lower tax refund this year compared to years prior.

“And the main reason is if you think about it the credit used to be 2,000 for most people they’re going to get 3,000 dollars per child they received half of that in the year so they’re going to get the other half so for one child you received 15 hundred dollars throughout the year and your credit that you are going to get with your tax return it’s going to be 15-hundred dollars,” Bostic said.

Bostic says when you file make sure you are prepared to take action and don’t wait till the last minute.

“The sooner the better, the IRS has millions of tax returns in process from last year you want to get it in as soon as possible so you can get your full refund,” Bostic said.

And to see if you qualify for the child tax credit click here.