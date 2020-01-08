How to drive safely in a snow squall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Getting caught in a snow squall can be very dangerous.

If you’re driving when a snow squall comes through, turn on your headlights and four-way flashers and slow down. You don’t want to come to a stop, but make sure you’re slowly following the car in front of you.

PennDOT says the worst thing to do during a snow squall is to pull off to the side of the road.

“The chances are you’re not even going to know where the side of the road is because it’s going to be a whiteout, basically,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said. “We want you to try and stay steady in your lane, follow the vehicles in front of you, not too closely, and don’t make sudden movements because nobody else really knows where they are.”