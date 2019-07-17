How to keep your electricity bill low in high heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The heatwave is here, and whether or not you are a fan of hot weather, you will want to go inside to cool off.

As temperatures rise outside, make sure your electricity bill doesn’t.

The hottest time of day is typically between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. If you are going to be beating the heat inside your home, consider leaving lights off as you run your AC more.

“Another thing we talk to people about is weather stripping. It’s not just for winter. You want to make sure all the cracks around your windows and doors, especially around window AC units, are sealed,” said Jess Baker, a regional affairs director for PPL Electric.

It might be tempting to set your thermostat a few notches warmer while you’re away from home, but you could end up paying the price.

“It’s like a Catch 22. You can save a little bit of energy by having it off, but you’re probably going to run longer trying to catch up,” said Brian Suchy, brand manager of Haller Enterprise.

Also, make sure your blinds are closed. Picking up a small fan that runs on batteries could help with the heat.

Experts suggest a maintenance check twice a year, but in the meantime, keep a close eye on your units.

“Once we hit above 90 and 95 degrees and the humidity kicks in, the systems just aren’t designed to handle that,” said Suchy.

Taking a look at the air filters in the system and making sure there are no water leaks will help avoid broken units.

Save energy by other appliances less.

“Any appliances you have like a stove, dishwasher or dryer that heats up your home makes it harder for your AC to cool the house, and that can cost you extra money,” Baker said.

If you notice your unit is not working correctly, contact your provider immediately.