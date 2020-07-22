How to replenish the nation’s coin inventory during a shortage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many places are feeling the impact of a nationwide coin shortage. A company in Dauphin County is asking for the public’s help to replenish the nation’s inventory.

Sally String Wilson is president of Coin Wrap Inc., a company that wraps and packages coins. She has been in the business for 40 years.

“I’ve lived through several shortages but nothing like this,” said String Wilson.

Coin Wrap Inc. noticed the start of the shortage in April.

“With all the banks being closed, restaurants, retailers, everybody was shut down except for your grocery stores and your Walmart and of course, there’s going to become a coin shortage,” said String Wilson.

Spending or depositing loose change can help get the inventory back to where it was. About 60 percent of the nation’s coin gets deposited. Coin counting machines are typically found inside grocery stores.

“That helps because that is an aggregator, as we call them and the aggregator is where America gets their coinage,” said String Wilson.

Coin Wrap Inc. says it will take retailers, banks, and the general public until the inventory can be replenished.

“1 in 5 people in the United States are un-banked so how are they going to be able to pay for their services? If they don’t have a credit card, they don’t have a debit card, I’m positive that coin and currency need to stay,” said String Wilson.