How to stay cool, safe as heat wave bakes the Northeast

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Community members have mixed reviews on the massive heat wave that is baking the Northeast.

Harrisburg's Fire Chief Brian Enterline says it's important to stay hydrated, preferably with water.

"Helps keep that body regulated," said Enterline. "A lot of the emergency calls that we go on dealing with heat itself end up being someone that's dehydrated."

The temperature hit the high 90s Sunday, and is supposed to Monday and Tuesday as well.

"The sun just smacks you," said Jose Mestre, who lives in Etters.

"Just way way too hot," said Matt Caylor, a Harrisburg resident.

"To me, it's awesome," said Rhonda Nesbitt, who is from Harrisburg. "I'm very happy and grateful for the warm weather."

"Why are we outside?" Jasmine Pough from Etters jokingly asked.

Enterline recommends people be good neighbors and check on the elderly, as well as anyone else who is susceptible to heat exhaustion.

Also, follow your doctors orders.

"If you do have that family history of heart issues, if you do have those medical conditions, you know what your doctor told you...not to be out in the heat when it's above 85, 90. So, heed the doctor's warnings," said Enterline.

Some Midstate residents are avoiding the scorching sun by staying indoors.

"Stay in my air conditioning when I can," said Bill Scott, who lives in Harrisburg.

"My plan is to just curl up with a wonderful video game and just not leave my house," said Caylor.

Others, including many who have been spending their days along the Susquehanna River, have their sunscreen and umbrellas ready to go.

"I'm going to go down to the river and sit in the shade and look at the boats," said Michael Duncan of Harrisburg.

No matter what you're doing, the chief says to limit your activities outside.

"I'm not saying it's a bad thing to mow the grass," said Enterline. "I'm going to mow the grass. But, don't try to get it all done at one time. Take a break in between."

"As soon as I got out and stepped in the sun, I could feel it right away," said Scott.

The Mayo Clinic says symptoms for heat exhaustion include dizziness and a weak, rapid pulse.