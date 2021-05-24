How you can help small businesses this Memorial Day weekend

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — As we look ahead to the long holiday weekend, Carlisle has some easy and efficient ways you can help small businesses to recover from the pandemic.

If you’re having a cookout or graduation party, ask a local restaurant to cater for it. Also, when you buy something from a small business, spread the word and let people know where you got it from.

Not looking to spend money? You can still show your support on social media by commenting and sharing posts from your favorite local businesses.

“Explore your downtown, explore your local area and regional area, go around and read the historical markers, go and try the restaurants because we tend to take for granted where we live all the time,” Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, president of Destination Carlisle said.

If you are traveling out of town, you can also search for small businesses in that area and try something new.