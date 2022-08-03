STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains found in Steelton Borough have been identified.

According to Steelton Borough Police, the remains discovered on July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street were identified as Mr. Goldie Smith.

Police say Smith was listed as a missing person by the Steelton Borough Police Department on September 9, 2021.

According to a statement by Steelton Borough Police in 2021, Smith had last been seen on the 500 block of North 2nd Street on September 6, 2021, around 7 a.m., and lived on the 300 block of Swatara Street.

Goldie Smith – Steelton Borough Police

An investigation into the remains was launched with the assistance of the Dauphin County Forensic Team, Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division, and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and at this time there is no cause or manner of death.

Steelton Mayor Ciera Dent spoke out against social media posts sharing pictures of the victim, calling them “distasteful to say the least.”

“When these things are brought to my attention I try my best to have them removed out of respect for the family and to also give our officers and everyone involved the ability to investigate the case properly without outside interference.”

Anyone with information on this case can report anonymously through a Crimewatch tip submission, by calling 717-939-9841, or to Detective Dory Martin at dmartin@steeltonpa.com or 717-425-0660.