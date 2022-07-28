STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains have been discovered in Steelton Borough.

According to Mayor Ciera Dent, the remains were found on July 27 and the investigation remains ongoing. At this time police have not released any information regarding the identity of the victim or a cause of death.

The Mayor spoke out against social media posts sharing pictures of the victim, calling them “distasteful to say the least.”

“When these things are brought to my attention I try my best to have them removed out of respect for the family and to also give our officers and everyone involved the ability to investigate the case properly without outside interference.”