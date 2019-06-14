Local

Hummelstown man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 04:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 04:40 PM EDT

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Hummelstown Borough Police have charged a man they say sexually assaulted a minor. 

In March of this year, officers received a case from the Middletown Police Department after it was determined that the offenses occurred in Hummelstown Borough. 

Police say 28-year-old David Schuck has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of a minor. 

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July. 

