Hummelstown man charged with sexually assaulting a minor
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Hummelstown Borough Police have charged a man they say sexually assaulted a minor.
In March of this year, officers received a case from the Middletown Police Department after it was determined that the offenses occurred in Hummelstown Borough.
Police say 28-year-old David Schuck has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of a minor.
According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July.