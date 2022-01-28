Hummelstown Marine to conduct at the White House as Marine Band Asst. Director

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Hummelstown native Darren Lin became the newest assistant director of “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band after a commissioning ceremony in Washington, DC, Friday morning.

Previously the Marine Band’s most junior percussionist, 1st Lieutenant Lin will trade in his drumsticks for a baton – one he will use to conduct music at the White House, in public concerts, and during ceremonial events near the nation’s capital city.

Lin is also the first Asian American director in the Marine Band’s more than 220-year history, which has held close ties with the executive office since Thomas Jefferson was president.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Lin is a 2009 graduate of Hershey High School and performed with the Hershey Symphony Orchestra. He also credits his mother, a pianist and music educator at the Milton Hershey School, for exposing him to music early on in life.

The ensemble is expected to hold several free concerts in Pennsylvania later this year.