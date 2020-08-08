Hundreds gather at Ephrata Community Church for a ride in honor of missing Amish teen

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County teen Linda Stoltzfoos has not been seen in over a month, and people want to make sure she is never forgotten.

Several hundred people gathered at the Ephrata Community Church for a “Ride for Linda.” Police believe the 18-year-old was abducted by Justo Smoker in June.

People including many who don’t know Stoltzfoos attended, showing their support for the Amish community. Many wore yellow shirts or held a yellow flag representing the color of clothes Stoltzfoos was last seen wearing.

The prayer ride started in Ephrata and ended in New Holland, Lancaster County.

