Hundreds of boxes, bags of food giveaway for Juneteenth

LANCASTER, (WHTM) — To celebrate Juneteenth, Brightside Opportunities Center in Lancaster gave away hundreds of boxes and bags of food.

The food was partially put together by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and the Kellogs Food Factory.

“It’s a positive message. Just a way out of all the negativity, not just with everything that’s going on with race and racism but even with COVID-19, being locked in our house, all those things. It’s just a way of giving back,” said, Aida Rodriguez, Administrative Assistant at Brightside Opportunities Center

This is the first year the center has given away food to commemorate the end of slavery.

Top Stories: