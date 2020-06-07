Hundreds of people pack in Hanover Square, amid the death of George Floyd

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people packed the sidewalks around Hanover’s Center Square Saturday night, protesting against racial injustice and the death of George Floyd.

Signs saying “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” were seen, along with a lot of chanting of the same messages.

“Racism has impacted the law and it’s so deep-rooted that I wanted to do something and I don’t want to sit at home and just post things on Facebook anymore. I actually want to get out there and be involved,” said Ebony Hammond.

Matthew Anselmi organized the event, along with a similar protest in Gettysburg last week.

“It’s really important to show our brothers and sisters how many of us actually stand with them and that racism has no place to be comfortable in our community,” Anselmi siad.

He said change still needs to happen in smaller communities as racism and racial tensions exist no matter how big the area.

“It’s worth fighting for. It’s worth saying something,” said Kayla Anderson. “It’s worth being out here even if it is just to hold a sign. It puts it in people’s minds what needs to change and that there’s a direction that we need to head differently.”

At the end of the protest, the mayor and police chief joined a nine-minute moment of silence for George Floyd, the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derick Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck.