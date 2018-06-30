Hundreds of people, puppies have a blast at Petapalooza Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) - Hundreds of people and puppies had a blast at the 8th Petapalooza at Central Penn College Saturday. The adoption festival featured more than 30 local rescue shelters.

The goal is to get homeless pets adopted.

There were also K9 demonstrations, and dozens of vendors and food trucks.

"We are always looking for volunteers but more importantly, all of the rescues and organizations that are here today are looking for volunteers," said Bitsy McCann, who organized Petapalooza."If you love working with puppies or birds or cats, whatever have you, please visit our website and find a rescue or shelter that you fall in love with."

Click here for information about volunteering and for a list of pets featured at the festival still up for adoption.

Organizers say they usually link about 100 pet adoptions back to the event.