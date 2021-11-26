Hunters sharpen their aim in Dillsburg ahead of deer season start on Saturday

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hunting season starts on Saturday across Pennsylvania.

On Friday, many hunters were out at a shooting range in Dillsburg. They were sighting in their rifles and making sure everything is good to go for the beginning of the season.

“it’s good to just handle the gun, make sure you know how to use the safety, how it feels when you pull the trigger, all that stuff. You’re just getting accustomed and ready before you go out to the woods tomorrow,” Philip Oliver of Grantville said.

He also says this is an important step for safety, and helps to minimize the chance for any dangerous mistakes.