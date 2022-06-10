PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Friday, June 10 is the deadline for small businesses in Pennsylvania damaged by the remains of Hurricane Ida last summer to apply for relief loans.

The storm dumped torrential rains and brought damaging winds at the end of August and the beginning of September 2021. Small businesses and non-profits who suffered damage, physical or otherwise, can apply for up to $2 million worth of loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The disaster declaration covers the following Midstate counties:

Adams

Cumberland

Dauphin

Lancaster

York

The money can be used to cover costs related to the storm. However, it is not meant to replace lost sales revenue.

Forms to download the loan application can be found by clicking here.